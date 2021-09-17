Pa. Asks For Win Over Brewery's Claim For Closure Damages

By Matthew Santoni (September 17, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Western Pennsylvania brewery owner can't seek monetary damages from the state over its pandemic closure orders and capacity restrictions because officials were acting in their official capacities to address a business sector with unique risks, the state told a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday. Gov. Tom Wolf and former Health Secretary Rachel Levine asked the court for summary judgment in North Country Brewing owner Robert McCafferty's claims that his rights were violated and the state owes him damages for the orders that closed restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, then let them reopen at reduced capacity, under orders that have...

