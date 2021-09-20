CBP Says 4 Cos. Hid Cabinet Imports' Origin To Avoid Duties

By Isaac Monterose (September 20, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Four companies were found to have evaded anti-dumping and countervailing duties issued in August 2019 for Chinese wooden cabinets and dressing tables by claiming the imports hailed from Malaysia, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. According to a Thursday notice, CBP said it began to investigate Pacific Building Material Inc., Deco Kitchen Cabinet & Bath Inc., Skyview Cabinet USA Inc. and Greentree Trading Co. in November after receiving a complaint from Indiana-based MasterBrand Cabinets Inc. Two of the companies, Greentree and Pacific Building, did not respond to requests for information from CBP in March, and the responses from Deco Kitchen...

