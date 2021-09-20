Pressure Mounts On USPTO To Join Drug Pricing Fight

By Dani Kass (September 20, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Congress, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have called on patent officials in the past two weeks to take a more active role in fighting patent abuses that lead to high drug prices — moves that could finally spur collaboration in an area where there's been "remarkably little crosstalk." Historically, the FDA and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office have each said they've been unable to address the patent aspects of drug pricing due to limitations of jurisdiction, experts say. However, these new outreach efforts show room for the agencies to come together...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS