NRA Asks Court To Toss NY AG's 'Corporate Death' Suit

By James Nani (September 17, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association asked a New York court to dismiss a suit by the state's attorney general seeking to dissolve it and remove its leaders, arguing such "corporate death" is extreme and the NRA may be the true victim. In a motion to dismiss the complaint filed Wednesday, the National Rifle Association of America Inc. told the state court that even if New York Attorney General Letitia James' allegations in her complaint were true, the group and its board wouldn't be the perpetrators of wrongdoing but the victims of it. James has failed to show any misconduct was perpetrated systematically or...

