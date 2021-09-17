Fla. Judge Reaches Deal In Ethics Case Over Missed Work

By Nathan Hale (September 17, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge facing an ethics complaint for allegedly ditching work has agreed to admit to violating two judicial canons and to receive a 10-day suspension without pay, a public reprimand and a $37,500 fine. The deal between Palm Beach County Judge Marni A. Bryson and the state Judicial Qualifications Commission, a 15-member body tasked with policing the state's judiciary, filed a joint stipulation detailing the agreement Friday in the Florida Supreme Court, which will have final approval. According to the filing, Judge Bryson admitted that during the period from 2016 to 2019, her courthouse attendance failed to meet expectations for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS