Startup Insurance Law Firm Aims For 'Google-Like Culture'

By Aebra Coe (September 17, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Three BigLaw alumni have launched a new insurance defense law firm with 13 attorneys and offices in New Jersey, Connecticut and New York. The co-founders say their goal is to upend the current law firm practice paradigm and instead create a "Google-like culture." Michael Coffey, Robert Modica and Juliann O'Meara all met at Wilson Elser more than a decade ago. The trio later went their separate ways, but their paths have continued to intersect throughout the years and in August they came together again to form Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP. The goal is not to create something exactly like the previous...

