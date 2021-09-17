How Biden Plans To Cut Methane Emissions

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 17, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Congress and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency appear ready to quickly act to cut methane emissions, from considering new fees on emitters to strengthening regulatory standards in different industries. President Joe Biden said Friday that the U.S. and European Union have pledged to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% below 2020 levels by 2030. He said they hope to recruit other nations to join them and announce the pledge at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and reducing emissions is a key component of the Biden administration's climate change...

