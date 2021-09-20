ITC Judge Says Chamberlain Infringed Garage Door Patents

By Britain Eakin (September 20, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission has issued an initial determination in Overhead Door's bid to block a rival from importing garage door operating systems, finding that The Chamberlain Group is infringing five of six asserted patents. Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw issued a notice of the initial determination on Sept. 14, saying in a single paragraph that he found a violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by The Chamberlain Group as to all but one of Overhead Door's patents. Judge Shaw said a public version of his decision will be made...

