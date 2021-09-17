Evidence Ex-Perkins Coie Atty Lied 'Pretty Weak,' Experts Say

By Justin Wise and Frank G. Runyeon (September 17, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The indictment against former Perkins Coie LLP attorney Michael Sussmann for allegedly lying to the FBI in a meeting weeks before the 2016 election is on shaky legal footing and reads more like a political document than a criminal charge, legal experts told Law360. Sussmann, a former political law attorney for the Democratic Party, pled not guilty in Washington, D.C., federal court on Friday to the charge that he made a false statement to the FBI's general counsel when turning over data and white papers that purportedly showed a link between former President Donald Trump's company and a Russian bank. Sussmann allegedly claimed...

