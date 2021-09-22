Plaintiff Fact Sheets In Mass Tort Discovery: Keys To Success

By Julia Jiampietro, Alexandra Origenes and Katie Insogna (September 22, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Due to the complex nature of information sharing in mass tort multidistrict litigation, tools such as the plaintiff fact sheet, or PFS, have been implemented to more efficiently collect the information on which these cases are predicated. Specifically, PFSs aggregate data regarding plaintiffs' claims, alleged use or exposure, and injury details for product liability litigations, allowing the parties to fulfill basic discovery needs and begin the more intensive processes related to case-specific discovery, respectively. PFSs present important and timely issues. Following the decision of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in the Taxotere MDL last year, subsequently affirmed...

