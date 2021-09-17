EEOC Plans To Appeal Disability Bias Case Loss To 5th Circ.

By Michelle Casady (September 17, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told a Texas federal judge on Friday it would be appealing to the Fifth Circuit his ruling bringing an end to a lawsuit against Cash Depot accusing it of firing a worker who suffered a stroke and couldn't lift heavy loads, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The notice of appeal comes after U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes in July granted Cash Depot — which sells, leases and services ATMs — a summary judgment win, holding the EEOC didn't identify a way the company could have kept service technician Barney Galloway on the job....

