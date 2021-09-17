Comcast Can't Invalidate NexStep's 'Concierge' Patents

By Craig Clough (September 17, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge denied an early win bid Friday to Comcast Cable Communications in its effort to invalidate two customer troubleshooting "concierge" patents just ahead of a jury trial on allegations the cable and internet giant infringed NexStep's methods of combining and integrating telecom services. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' order adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation that the patents be found patent eligible just before a Monday trial over NexStep's troubleshooting patents. The two NexStep Inc. patents are not, as a matter of law, directed to an abstract idea outlined in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Alice ruling, Judge Andrews...

