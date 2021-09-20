Seminole Tribe Immune From Energy Co.'s Fee Dispute

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 20, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge tossed an energy company's suit against the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc. over allegations that the tribe never paid a termination fee for ending a business agreement early, ruling that the underlying contract didn't explicitly waive tribal sovereign immunity. Evans Energy Partners LLC handed the Seminole Tribe complete ownership of a joint wholesale petroleum distribution business to obtain tax advantages and immunity, but when the tribe pulled out of the agreement, the company sued on allegations the tribe didn't pay an obligated termination fee. The tribe moved to dismiss the case by invoking its tribal sovereign immunity....

