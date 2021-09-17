DOL Claims Race Bias In Hiring At Janitorial Services Co.

By Rachel Stone (September 17, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor watchdog announced Friday it has lodged an administrative complaint against a janitorial company, alleging it discriminated against Black applicants in multiple locations and white applicants at one location in hiring for cleaning positions. The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs' complaint, filed Wednesday in the Office of Administrative Law Judges, claims that the Baltimore-based cleaning company ABM Janitorial Services, a subsidiary of federal contractor ABM Industries Inc., violated an executive order that prevents government contractors from discriminating based on race. The OFCCP found during a 2016 compliance review that two ABM locations in the two years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS