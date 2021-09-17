2nd Circ. Nixes US Trustee's Redo Bid In Fee Hike Case

By Rick Archer (September 17, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit Friday refused a request by the U.S. Trustee's Office for a full-bench rehearing of its May decision that a hike in the office's quarterly fees was unfairly applied and that a debtor was owed a refund on its payments on constitutional grounds. The circuit denied Region 2 U.S. Trustee William Harrington's request for either a panel or an en banc rehearing, rejecting his argument that the panel erred and that the decision could seriously disrupt the trustee program. In May, a three-judge panel said a 2017 hike in quarterly fees owed to the U.S. trustee breached the uniformity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS