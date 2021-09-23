The Difficult Art Of Advertising Carbon Reductions

By Linda Goldstein and Randal Shaheen (September 23, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- American businesses are under intense pressure to show a commitment to addressing climate change. One form of expressing that commitment is through advertising. Many companies claim to offer green products, target net-zero carbon emissions by future dates, use only renewable energy or operate sustainably. Company actions to back up these statements are increasingly sophisticated. In the energy sector, for example, some companies are purchasing carbon offsets from third-party certifiers and marketing their products as carbon-free or carbon neutral.[1] By purchasing certified carbon offsets, these companies help finance projects that may reduce concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, while reducing their...

