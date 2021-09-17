Calif. High Court Justice To Leave Bench For DC Think Tank

By Dave Simpson (September 17, 2021, 10:58 PM EDT) -- California Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar announced Friday he will step down from the bench on Oct. 31 and begin his role as the new president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington D.C.-based think tank, the following day. Cuéllar, husband of California federal Judge Lucy H. Koh, will become the 10th president of the pro-democracy organization after serving nearly seven years on the highest court in the Golden State. "I will miss the wisdom and generosity of my colleagues as we've sought to honor our society's commitment to impartial justice in a vast and diverse state," Cuéllar said...

