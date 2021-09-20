Fenchurch Adds Biz Interruption Atty Amid Rise In Disputes

By Martin Croucher (September 20, 2021, 4:40 PM BST) -- Fenchurch Law Ltd. has hired a former Edwin Coe LLP business interruption lawyer as the company looks to accommodate a growing number of insurance disputes, the firm said on Monday. The claimant law firm said Anthony McGeough would work with brokers and policyholders as an associate across all the company's practice groups, following "increased demand for insurance coverage dispute services." The company has said it has been flooded with inquires over pandemic-related claims, with clients seeking more than £2 billion ($2.7 billion) from insurers in business interruption or event cancellation payouts. "Policyholders have never been in more need of support...

