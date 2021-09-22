FCA Willing To Test Automatic Pension Guidance Bookings

By Martin Croucher (September 22, 2021, 3:33 PM BST) -- The financial watchdog said Wednesday that it is willing to consider a trial of additional robust measures to ensure that more Britons receive official guidance before accessing their pension savings, if its current approach does not yield results. Sarah Pritchard, executive director for markets at the Financial Conduct Authority, told MPs on the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee that the regulator was committed to ensuring that more people use the Pension Wise service, a financial guidance provider under the Money and Pensions Service, a nongovernmental body. The agency floated plans in May that would mean pension providers issue a "stronger nudge" to...

