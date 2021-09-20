Russian Bank's £1.3B Fraud Trial Delayed Over Bankruptcy

By Christopher Crosby (September 20, 2021, 2:49 PM BST) -- A judge delayed the start of Vneshprombank's £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion) fraud trial against a Russian fugitive on Monday to see whether the former banker will have any assets left to carve up post-bankruptcy. High Court Judge Sarah Falk said it would be impractical for the bank to open its trial against Georgy Bedzhamov while Bedzhamov faces parallel bankruptcy proceedings in Russia. Vneshprombank LLC is suing Bedzhamov for damages related to allegedly fraudulent transactions after the lender collapsed in 2016. The U.K. trial had been scheduled for January 2022, but Judge Falk said that a number of issues had not been...

