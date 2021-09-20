Mintz, Kirkland Aid As PE Shop Buys $3B Semiconductor Biz

By Benjamin Horney (September 20, 2021, 9:19 AM EDT) -- Brooks Automation, represented by Mintz Levin, will forgo its plan to split into two separate publicly traded entities and has instead agreed to sell its semiconductor business to Kirkland-advised private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners for $3 billion, the companies said Monday. The transaction sees Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Brooks Automation Inc. selling Semiconductor Solutions Group to Boston, Massachusetts-headquartered Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, or THL, for $3 billion in cash, according to a statement. As a result of the agreement, Brooks Automation will no longer pursue plans to split its life sciences and semiconductor businesses into two separate publicly traded companies,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS