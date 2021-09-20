CMA Says Cos. Have Until Year's End To Stop Greenwashing

By J. Edward Moreno (September 20, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog said Monday that businesses have until the end of the year to comply with its new Green Claims Code, which is intended to tackle misleading environmental claims to consumers, known as "greenwashing." The Competition and Markets Authority said it will carry out a full review of misleading green claims after an initial "bedding-in period" at the start of 2022. The agency said it will prioritize certain sectors "where consumers appear most concerned about misleading claims," such as fashion and transportation. The agency also said it may take action before the formal review period if "there is clear...

