Tribe Accuses Seattle Of 'Greenwashing' Hydro Dams' Impact

By Morgan Conley (September 20, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe in a Washington state court proposed class action has accused Seattle's public utility of misrepresenting itself as the "nation's greenest utility," despite its hydropower dam system contributing to dwindling salmon populations in the region. In a new complaint on Friday, the tribe accused the city of Seattle and its public utility division Seattle City Light of violating the state's consumer protection law by "greenwashing" the reputation of three large hydroelectric dams along the Skagit River. The tribe told the Washington state court that the utility wrongfully touts the century-old dam project as environmentally responsible even though the dam system...

