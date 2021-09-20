Liberty Mutual Subsidiary Off Hook For COVID Coverage

By Angela Childers (September 20, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual subsidiary defeated a children's speech and occupational therapy provider's bid for pandemic-related lost income coverage when a Massachusetts federal judge held Monday that virus exclusions in its insurance policy precluded it. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper ruled in favor of Boston-based Ohio Security Insurance Co., finding that Kutest Kids Early Intervention failed to show that its COVID-19 losses were covered under the policy or that the policy's virus exclusion should not apply, continuing the trend of federal judges siding with insurers in such coverage disputes. Philadelphia-based Kutest Kids held a business income and extra expense loss coverage...

