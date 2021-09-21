Biscuit Co.'s $2M Phishing Lawsuit Against BNP Dismissed

By Christopher Crosby (September 21, 2021, 4:28 PM BST) -- The British company behind several industrial bakeries has dropped its lawsuit seeking to hold BNP Paribas accountable for being duped into sending $2 million to a fraudster in a phishing scam. The High Court dismissed Associated Biscuits International Ltd.'s claim against the bank on Friday with consent from both parties, according to an order by Judge Andrew Henshaw. The turnabout brings an end to litigation launched in 2020 in which it blamed the French investment bank for allegedly failing to spot and stop a bogus transfer request in September 2019. Associated Biscuits, a British investment holding company with stakes in bakeries in India...

