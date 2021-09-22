Google Tells MPs Online Bill Isn't Place To Tackle Scam Ads

By Najiyya Budaly (September 22, 2021, 6:29 PM BST) -- A Google executive urged lawmakers on Wednesday not to tackle scammers using paid ads to commit fraud as part of a government bill designed to make social media companies responsible for policing such crimes on their sites. Amanda Storey, director of trust and safety at Google in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said that fraudulent advertising should not be included in the forthcoming Online Safety Bill. The government published the draft online safety rules in May as it moved to make online companies such as Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. take responsibility for tackling and preventing fraud on their platforms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS