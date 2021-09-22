Broker Sues Asset Manager Over Unpaid Finder's Fees

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 22, 2021, 3:40 PM BST) -- Investment broker Musst Holdings Ltd. has hit an asset manager with a lawsuit to claw back unpaid finder's fees for $40 million worth of investments it says it facilitated. Musst, a British Virgin Islands-based broker, told the High Court in an Aug. 27 claim, which has just been made public, that it is owed unpaid performance fees by Astra Asset Management and its U.K. subsidiary, Astra Asset Management UK Ltd. The investment broker said that under contracts it entered into with Astra, it is owed a finder's fee of 20% of any investment that the asset manager landed based on introductions made...

