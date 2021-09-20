Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Wipes Out Financial Patent Under Alice

By Britain Eakin (September 20, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a Swedish company's patent on an automated process for terminating over-the-counter derivative contracts under Alice and rejected a revised bid to amend the claims, handing a win to challenger Quantile Technologies Ltd.

In a decision handed down Friday in the covered business method review, the PTAB said the original claims in TriOptima's patent fall within the realm of abstract ideas that the U.S. Supreme Court said in Alice v. CLS Bank aren't patentable.

In Alice, the high court held in 2014 that known ideas carried out with the use of a computer are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!