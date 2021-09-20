US Finalizes Duties On Aluminum Foil From 5 Countries

By Alyssa Aquino (September 20, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized a raft of anti-dumping and countervailing duties tariffs on aluminum foil from five countries, saying the imports were being dumped in the U.S. at unfair prices. The department on Friday unveiled tariffs ranging from 4.88% to 63.05% on aluminum foil produced in Armenia, Brazil, Oman, Russia and Turkey in a win for the domestic businesses that urged Commerce to intervene on a slew of unfair trade practices. Tom Dobbins, the president and CEO of the Aluminum Association Trade Enforcement Working Group, which represents companies that account for 70% of the aluminum and aluminum products shipped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS