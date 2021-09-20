Texas Courts Can Hear GE's Bid To Enforce $39.8M Award

By Michelle Casady (September 20, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court ruled GE Oil & Gas LLC can pursue a bid to recoup a $39.8 million New York judgment in Texas court, backing a trial court's finding it has jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit against a Louisiana trust and resident. A three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas on Friday rejected arguments from MBM Family Trust No. 1 and its trustee Dalis Waguespack that there were insufficient contacts with Texas to litigate the dispute there. The underlying lawsuit stems from a $39.8 million judgment from August 2016, entered by a New York court against Michel B....

