Dems Weigh Options After Immigration Plan Hits Roadblock

By Mike LaSusa (September 20, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers seeking to create a pathway to legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants are working on legislative alternatives, after the U.S. Senate parliamentarian said that an initial proposal shouldn't be included in a multitrillion-dollar budget package. The Senate rules referee, Elizabeth MacDonough, issued a nonbinding determination late Sunday night that advised Democrats against attaching the immigration legislation to a $3.5 trillion budget bill. The proposed immigration provisions would give a shot at a green card to those who came to the U.S. as children, as well as many essential workers and some undocumented immigrants with temporary protections from deportation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS