Netflix Producer Can Sue Ex-Biz Partner Over Share Loss

By Christopher Crosby (September 20, 2021, 5:38 PM BST) -- A film producer behind popular Netflix shows can proceed with his lawsuit accusing a former business partner of pushing him out of a British production company and then stripping the business of any value, a London judge has ruled. As a former shareholder in the production company, Leon Clarance may proceed with his shareholder's lawsuit accusing Deepak Nayar of intentionally devaluing the company, Insolvency Court Judge Tina Kyriakides ruled Friday. Clarance — who helped produce Netflix programming such as "Sense8," "Kodacrhome" and "The Bird Catcher" — held a minority stake in Motion Picture Capital Ltd. until he was allegedly forced out by...

