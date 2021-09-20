Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe-Campsite Lease Row Hangs On Voided Contract

By Ryan Harroff (September 20, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Blackfeet Indian Nation has asked a Montana federal judge to toss a campsite operator's lawsuit seeking to arbitrate a lease dispute, but the tribe's argument that the complaint came too late to review the lease cancellation will depend on whether it is found to have been valid at the start of the parties' battle.

In its memorandum supporting its Friday dismissal bid, the tribe ripped campground operator Eagle Bear Inc. for allegedly trespassing on Blackfeet land for 13 years and argued that there has not even been a lease to mandate the arbitration sought by the suit since 2008....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!