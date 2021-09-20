Tribe-Campsite Lease Row Hangs On Voided Contract

By Ryan Harroff (September 20, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Blackfeet Indian Nation has asked a Montana federal judge to toss a campsite operator's lawsuit seeking to arbitrate a lease dispute, but the tribe's argument that the complaint came too late to review the lease cancellation will depend on whether it is found to have been valid at the start of the parties' battle. In its memorandum supporting its Friday dismissal bid, the tribe ripped campground operator Eagle Bear Inc. for allegedly trespassing on Blackfeet land for 13 years and argued that there has not even been a lease to mandate the arbitration sought by the suit since 2008....

