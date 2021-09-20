GAO Rips USCIS For Not Doing Enough To Reduce Caseload

By Dorothy Atkins (September 20, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office released a report Friday faulting the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for not doing enough to reduce its backlog of millions of immigration cases and recommended that the agency develop a long-term workforce strategy to account for the agency's hiring delays and high attrition rates. In a 72-page report, the GAO said that although the number of applications and petitions USCIS received annually remained at about 8 million and 10 million, respectively, from 2015 until 2020 — generating $4.8 billion in revenues for 2020 — the USCIS' caseload grew roughly 85% as processing times ballooned in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS