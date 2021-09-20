Officials Should Be Canned Over Pandemic Trades, Fed Told

By Al Barbarino (September 20, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The millions of dollars in trading executed by top Federal Reserve officials amid COVID-19 should be enough to "disqualify them from their positions," and an investigation with the SEC and other regulators is needed to uncover the full scope of the potentially illegal conduct, the CEO of Better Markets has told Chairman Jerome Powell. The advocacy group's president and CEO Dennis M. Kelleher ripped the senior Fed officials in a Sunday letter for seeking to profit off the pandemic as "hundreds of thousands of Americans were dying and tens of millions were being thrown out of work." He demanded a probe...

