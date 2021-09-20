Chancery Blocks Ex-AffiniPay CEO's Equity Arbitration Moves

By Jeff Montgomery (September 20, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Finding that multiple arbitration agreements had muddied the waters, a Delaware vice chancellor has granted a preliminary injunction barring the former CEO of professional service pay tech venture AffiniPay LLC from moving ahead in an equity benefit arbitration dispute pending a court untangling. Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will on Friday also rejected a motion filed by former AffiniPay CEO Thomas West to dismiss AffiniPay's complaint seeking enforcement of the company's position on choice of arbitration rules for disputed equity issues. AffiniPay, in a suit filed in June, argued that West had agreed to multiple equity-related arbitration rules before his termination on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS