Canadian Court Orders Shake-Up Of Pot Co. Leadership

By Sam Reisman (September 20, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Canadian court has agreed to appoint new leaders to a Vancouver-based marijuana company after investors said they had lost faith in the embattled director, who is entangled in a slew of lawsuits. In a Sept. 14 order, the Supreme Court of British Columbia agreed to appoint, on an interim basis, two new directors for cannabis company Big Hugs Holdings Inc. after investors petitioned for the removal of director Paul King. The petition was filed by an entity named 1179431 BC Ltd., which claims to be a shareholder in Big Hugs, and asserted that several legal actions pending against King, alleging...

