Olaplex Joins Crowded IPO Pipeline With Plans To Raise $1B

By Tom Zanki (September 20, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed hair care products maker Olaplex Holdings Inc. launched plans Monday for an estimated $1 billion initial public offering, joined by investment management software provider Allvue Systems Holdings Inc.'s smaller deal, bolstering September's packed IPO schedule with guidance from four law firms. Santa Barbara, California-based Olaplex, advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, told regulators Monday it plans to offer 67 million shares priced between $14 and $16, raising $1 billion at midpoint. Latham & Watkins LLP is representing Olaplex's underwriters. Coral Gables, Florida-based Allvue plans to offer 15.3 million shares priced between $17 and $19, raising $275 million at midpoint,...

