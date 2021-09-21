Trade Court Greenlights Vietnamese Frozen Fish Duties

By Grace Dixon (September 21, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld revised duties for a Vietnamese frozen fish producer, finding that the U.S. Department of Commerce's application of additional offsets when calculating its dumping margin was supported by the company's records. Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves found that Commerce was right to grant exporter NTSF Seafoods Joint Stock Co. offsets for fish oil and fish meal byproducts on top of existing offsets for fish head and bone byproducts in an order Monday affirming a lower dumping margin, also substantiating the agency's choice of data used to calculate the byproduct offsets. The Commerce determination came after Judge Choe-Groves ordered...

