Attorneys Accused Of NYC Molotov Attack Take Plea Deal

By Frank G. Runyeon (September 20, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys accused of firebombing an empty New York Police Department vehicle during racial-injustice protests last year have reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a single count of making or possessing a destructive device, carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison, people familiar with the negotiations said Monday.

Colinford Mattis, a suspended Pryor Cashman LLP associate, and Urooj Rahman, a Bronx Legal Services attorney, have both agreed to the deal, which has not yet been filed with the U.S. District Court. The agreement will erase six of the seven counts against them — charges that would have...

