Sens. Grill Big Tech Execs On Privacy, Teen Safety

By J. Edward Moreno (September 21, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Senate's antitrust subcommittee on Tuesday grilled executives from Google and Facebook on their use of user information to stifle competition and the safety of minors on their platforms. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who chairs the committee, said Google and Facebook's collection of user data presents two main concerns: user privacy and lack of competition with businesses who don't have access to that data and have limited platforms to choose from. Steve Satterfield, the head of public policy and privacy at Facebook, said "success comes from great products, not how much data you have." Markham Erickson, Google's public policy chief, echoed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS