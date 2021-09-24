Jackson Lewis Adds Business Immigration Principal In DC

By Grace Dixon (September 24, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Employment law firm Jackson Lewis PC bolstered the ranks of its Washington, D.C., region office with the addition of a new principal who brings with her more than 20 years of experience aiding employers with business-related immigration matters. Brenda J. Oliver started at Jackson Lewis on Sept. 7, joining after a 10-year tenure at Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP, where she guided clients through employment-based visa and permanent residency processing and facilitated the relocation of high-level and skilled workers to the U.S. Oliver told Law360 that she sees Jackson Lewis' employment law expertise as a natural complement to her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS