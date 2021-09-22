Latham Hires Vinson Veteran For Energy M&A Practice

By Jessica Corso (September 22, 2021, 12:53 PM EDT) -- A 25-year veteran of Vinson & Elkins LLP has joined Latham & Watkins LLP as a partner in Houston, where she will advise on clean energy and power generation deals. Trina Chandler began working in Latham's mergers and acquisitions and private equity practices this week. Prior to joining Latham, she spent her entire career at Vinson & Elkins, where she was at one point co-head of the firm's energy industry group, according to a cached Vinson & Elkins' webpage. Chandler told Law360 that there were a few things that drew her to Latham and that one of them was a personal...

