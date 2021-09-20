Uber Calls $91M Arbitration Association Fee A 'Ransom'

By Dave Simpson (September 20, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Uber sued the American Arbitration Association in New York state court on Monday, saying the ride-hailing giant shouldn't have to pay a $91 million bill, which it calls a "ransom" coordinated by "politically-motivated lawyers" at the "opportunistic" law firm Consovoy McCarthy PLLC. The AAA is "unfortunately and unnecessarily playing along" with the firm, which filed 31,619 "nearly identical" arbitral demands in opposition to an initiative that Uber introduced to support Black-owned businesses in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd, Uber alleged. "The AAA, a non-profit arbitration service provider, casts this astronomical sum as purported administrative fees and costs,"...

