Insurer Can't Dodge Coverage For Teacher Assault Suit

By Daphne Zhang (September 20, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- An insurer cannot rely on a criminal act exclusion to deny coverage for a student accused of injuring his teacher, an Arizona federal judge said, finding it's hard to determine the child's true intent because of his attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism and other diagnoses. U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi forbade Garrison Property and Casualty Co. on Friday from applying criminal act and physical abuse exclusions to deny coverage for its policyholders' son. The judge said it's too early to decide whether the boy, identified in court documents as C.G., was intentionally attacking Elvira Cano, an elementary school teacher. The boy was...

