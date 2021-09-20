Coinbase Backs Off Lending Program After SEC Pressure

By Elise Hansen (September 20, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Coinbase has quietly canceled the launch of its upcoming lending product just over a week after saying it faced an enforcement threat from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over concerns that the program would implicate securities laws. In a Friday blog post, Coinbase Global Inc. said it's nixing plans for its Lend product, which would have allowed users to earn interest on their holdings of digital asset USD Coin, a "stablecoin" pegged to the U.S. dollar. The post seemed to allude to regulatory pushback from the SEC and came about a week and a half after Coinbase publicly announced that the agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS