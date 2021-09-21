Democratic Sens. Call For New FTC Rules On Data Privacy

By James Arkin (September 21, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Nine Democratic senators have called on the Federal Trade Commission to craft new rules that better protect consumers' personal data and privacy. In a Monday letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan, the group urged the agency to consider new privacy protections in parallel with efforts underway in Congress to pass new federal privacy laws. The lawmakers, led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., argued that data breaches and privacy violations have "shown the limits" of the FTC's general prohibition on deceptive and unfair practices in protecting consumers' information. "Consumer privacy has become a consumer crisis," the senators wrote in the letter. The Democratic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS