Attys Seek $610K In $1.8M Dollar General False Ad Settlement

By Nathan Hale (September 21, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who obtained a $1.8 million class action settlement in a false advertising suit against Dollar General for allegedly inflating the price of infant pain reliever have requested $610,000 for fees and costs from the settlement fund as part of a request for final approval. The settlement of David Levy's suit, which alleged the discount chain misled consumers by selling an infant pain reliever at three times the price of its chemically identical children's version, was first reached in February and received preliminary approval in the Middle District of Florida in May. According to Monday's final approval motion, the claims administrator...

