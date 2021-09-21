FINRA Seeks To Demystify The Social Media 'Influencer'

By Al Barbarino (September 21, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is playing a game of catch-up as it seeks to understand how broker-dealers may be using social media "influencers" to tout their services, an effort to determine whether action is needed to ensure that a new generation of investors isn't being misled. FINRA on Friday announced a sweep, previously hinted at by its president and CEO, Robert Cook, that requests information from regulated firms on how they may be soliciting and hiring so-called social media influencers. The regulator requested documentation regarding any contracts or other agreements firms may have with influencers who post content on their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS