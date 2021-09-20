Sandoz Infringed Amgen's Psoriasis Drug Patents, Court Says

By Hailey Konnath (September 20, 2021, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday found that Sandoz and Zydus Pharmaceuticals infringed several of Amgen's patents for its blockbuster plaque psoriasis medication Otezla, entering judgment in favor of Amgen on a trio of patents. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp upheld the validity of four patents covering Otezla and found that Sandoz Inc. and Zydus Pharmaceuticals had each infringed three of the patents. At the same time, the judge found that Sandoz and Zydus hadn't infringed other patents covering methods of treating psoriasis with apremilast, Otezla's active ingredient, according to a specific dosing schedule. Amgen had accused the generic-drug...

